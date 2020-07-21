6802 Merrimac Lane N

Amenities

3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome - Maple Grove Available NOW is a 3 BD, 3 BA, 2-car garage townhome in sought after Maple Grove neighborhood! Kitchen has center island w/ sink, dining, great room, etc. Upper level has Master bedroom and walk-in closet, plus 2 more large bedrooms, spacious loft, full bath, and laundry! Schedule your viewing on-line today! TRASH, LAWN care and SNOW removal included! RENT: $2,200 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200 plus $7 per/mo. processing fee. Admin. fee $150 - Application fee $55 per/adult. - Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric. Presented by Buy-Rent-Sell Real Estate Advisor Paul D. Miantona @ Renters Warehouse!