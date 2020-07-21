All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated September 5 2019

6802 Merrimac Lane N

6802 Merrimac Lane North · No Longer Available
Location

6802 Merrimac Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
parking
pool
garage
3 Bed 3 Bath Townhome - Maple Grove Available NOW is a 3 BD, 3 BA, 2-car garage townhome in sought after Maple Grove neighborhood! Kitchen has center island w/ sink, dining, great room, etc. Upper level has Master bedroom and walk-in closet, plus 2 more large bedrooms, spacious loft, full bath, and laundry! Schedule your viewing on-line today! TRASH, LAWN care and SNOW removal included! RENT: $2,200 SECURITY DEPOSIT: $2,200 plus $7 per/mo. processing fee. Admin. fee $150 - Application fee $55 per/adult. - Tenant is responsible for Gas, Electric. Presented by Buy-Rent-Sell Real Estate Advisor Paul D. Miantona @ Renters Warehouse!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have any available units?
6802 Merrimac Lane N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have?
Some of 6802 Merrimac Lane N's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6802 Merrimac Lane N currently offering any rent specials?
6802 Merrimac Lane N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6802 Merrimac Lane N pet-friendly?
No, 6802 Merrimac Lane N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N offer parking?
Yes, 6802 Merrimac Lane N offers parking.
Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6802 Merrimac Lane N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have a pool?
Yes, 6802 Merrimac Lane N has a pool.
Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have accessible units?
No, 6802 Merrimac Lane N does not have accessible units.
Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6802 Merrimac Lane N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6802 Merrimac Lane N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6802 Merrimac Lane N does not have units with air conditioning.
