6758 Troy Lane North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Incredible opportunity in high-demand Gleason Farms. Home is stunning and has been completely updated. Attention to detail is evident, both inside and out. Layout is very functional, with a large mudroom/kitchen/porch on the main floor and 3 beds/laundry/loft up. This is a 10, and will not last long!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.