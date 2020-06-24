All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated January 23 2020 at 9:30 PM

6758 Troy Lane North

6758 Troy Ln N · No Longer Available
Location

6758 Troy Ln N, Maple Grove, MN 55311

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Incredible opportunity in high-demand Gleason Farms. Home is stunning and has been completely updated. Attention to detail is evident, both inside and out. Layout is very functional, with a large mudroom/kitchen/porch on the main floor and 3 beds/laundry/loft up. This is a 10, and will not last long!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6758 Troy Lane North have any available units?
6758 Troy Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 6758 Troy Lane North have?
Some of 6758 Troy Lane North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6758 Troy Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
6758 Troy Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6758 Troy Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6758 Troy Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 6758 Troy Lane North offer parking?
No, 6758 Troy Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 6758 Troy Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6758 Troy Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6758 Troy Lane North have a pool?
No, 6758 Troy Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 6758 Troy Lane North have accessible units?
No, 6758 Troy Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 6758 Troy Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6758 Troy Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6758 Troy Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 6758 Troy Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.

