Last updated March 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

12150 92nd Avenue North

12150 92nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

12150 92nd Avenue North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Great location at Maple Grove, Easy Access to County Rd 30 and 81. This two level twin home is located at high demand Maple Grove area. Osseo school district. Easy access to County Road 81 and 30. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping center, parks and schools. Although in urban area, the neighborhood is quiet, safe and friendly. It is ideal for professionals and families as well as anyone seeking a quiet and safe place to live. The house is completed with: Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Dishwasher Water Softner Range Central heat and air condition Room Sizes Family room 25 x 16 Living Room 16 x 13 1 Bedroom 14 x 12 2 Bedroom 13 x 13 3 Bedroom 12 x 11 Dining Room 12 x 11 Kitchen 16 x 9 Deck 21 x 20 Highlights of the house: Upper Level: Spacious living room with open layout Cozy kitchen with plenty of cabinets Spacious bedrooms with full bath and large closets Full bath with tub and shower Lower Level: Huge family room with enough space for family activity and excercize Walk out patio to the huge deck and private back yard Extra space can turn into the fourth bedroom Large utility/laundry room with Washer, dryer and extra storage 2 car garage with extra storage space Tree shaded back yard adjacent to wet land to give additional privacy Huge Deck ideal for grilling & family entertainment Family friendly environment with quiet neighborhood Contact: John 612-248-5352

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12150 92nd Avenue North have any available units?
12150 92nd Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 12150 92nd Avenue North have?
Some of 12150 92nd Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12150 92nd Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
12150 92nd Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12150 92nd Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 12150 92nd Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 12150 92nd Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 12150 92nd Avenue North offers parking.
Does 12150 92nd Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12150 92nd Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12150 92nd Avenue North have a pool?
No, 12150 92nd Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 12150 92nd Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 12150 92nd Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 12150 92nd Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12150 92nd Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 12150 92nd Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12150 92nd Avenue North has units with air conditioning.

