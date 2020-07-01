12150 92nd Avenue North

Amenities

Great location at Maple Grove, Easy Access to County Rd 30 and 81. This two level twin home is located at high demand Maple Grove area. Osseo school district. Easy access to County Road 81 and 30. Walking distance to bus stop, shopping center, parks and schools. Although in urban area, the neighborhood is quiet, safe and friendly. It is ideal for professionals and families as well as anyone seeking a quiet and safe place to live. The house is completed with: Refrigerator Washer/Dryer Dishwasher Water Softner Range Central heat and air condition Room Sizes Family room 25 x 16 Living Room 16 x 13 1 Bedroom 14 x 12 2 Bedroom 13 x 13 3 Bedroom 12 x 11 Dining Room 12 x 11 Kitchen 16 x 9 Deck 21 x 20 Highlights of the house: Upper Level: Spacious living room with open layout Cozy kitchen with plenty of cabinets Spacious bedrooms with full bath and large closets Full bath with tub and shower Lower Level: Huge family room with enough space for family activity and excercize Walk out patio to the huge deck and private back yard Extra space can turn into the fourth bedroom Large utility/laundry room with Washer, dryer and extra storage 2 car garage with extra storage space Tree shaded back yard adjacent to wet land to give additional privacy Huge Deck ideal for grilling & family entertainment Family friendly environment with quiet neighborhood Contact: John 612-248-5352