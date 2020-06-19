All apartments in Maple Grove
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

12089 85th Plaza N

12089 85th Pl N · (763) 273-3052
Location

12089 85th Pl N, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,915

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery Available 7/1/2020**** 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and 1,700 square feet. Prime location within walking distance to the Shops at Arbor Lakes! Lifetime Fitness, Central Park, Elm Creek Park Reserve, several lakes and trails! Nestled on a corner lot with a large yard space. Spacious sun filled living spaces throughout with a private deck for Summer grilling and entertaining. Bright open kitchen with 2 pantries! Living room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace and conveniently located Â½ bath. The upper level includes all 3 bedrooms including the master suite with 2 full baths. Unfinished lower level makes for ideal storage or kids play area. ($100.00)Rent Credit Included For Lawn care, snow removal) utilities are tenant responsibility ). 2 car garage. Surrounding area: Plymouth, Medina, Wayzata Monthly Rent ($1915.00) Security Deposit ($1915.00) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST, IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR HOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, THEN SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR. Or just apply ......Virtual tour ONLY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12089 85th Plaza N have any available units?
12089 85th Plaza N has a unit available for $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12089 85th Plaza N have?
Some of 12089 85th Plaza N's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12089 85th Plaza N currently offering any rent specials?
12089 85th Plaza N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12089 85th Plaza N pet-friendly?
No, 12089 85th Plaza N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 12089 85th Plaza N offer parking?
Yes, 12089 85th Plaza N does offer parking.
Does 12089 85th Plaza N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12089 85th Plaza N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12089 85th Plaza N have a pool?
Yes, 12089 85th Plaza N has a pool.
Does 12089 85th Plaza N have accessible units?
No, 12089 85th Plaza N does not have accessible units.
Does 12089 85th Plaza N have units with dishwashers?
No, 12089 85th Plaza N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12089 85th Plaza N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12089 85th Plaza N does not have units with air conditioning.
