12089 85th Plaza N

**IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS : for VIRTUAL TOUR ONLY ** please respect the privacy of current tenant... No in person TOUR avail until further notice...(612-351-6243) click link to apply https://showmojo.com/474cb9fe5d/gallery Available 7/1/2020**** 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms and 1,700 square feet. Prime location within walking distance to the Shops at Arbor Lakes! Lifetime Fitness, Central Park, Elm Creek Park Reserve, several lakes and trails! Nestled on a corner lot with a large yard space. Spacious sun filled living spaces throughout with a private deck for Summer grilling and entertaining. Bright open kitchen with 2 pantries! Living room off the kitchen with a gas fireplace and conveniently located Â½ bath. The upper level includes all 3 bedrooms including the master suite with 2 full baths. Unfinished lower level makes for ideal storage or kids play area. ($100.00)Rent Credit Included For Lawn care, snow removal) utilities are tenant responsibility ). 2 car garage. Surrounding area: Plymouth, Medina, Wayzata Monthly Rent ($1915.00) Security Deposit ($1915.00) (One-Time Lease Admin Fee $150.00) Processing Fee $7.)**** DUE TO SAFETY PROCEDURES (covid-19) WE Highly Recommend VIRTUAL TOURS VIEWED 1ST, IF YOU STRONGLY FEEL YOU WANT TO APPLY FOR HOME AFTER SEEING VIRTUAL TOUR, THEN SCHEDULE LIVE TOUR. Or just apply ......Virtual tour ONLY