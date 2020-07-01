10180 99th Pl N

Amenities
This home was well cared for and features many updates and ameneties thru. out.
*4 Bedrooms - 3 on main level
*3 Bathrooms
*Large Kitchen, Dining area and walk out patio
* Gorgeous Wood floors
*Large deck
*Lg. yard
*Finished basement w/Family room, bedroom, laundry, bathroom and storage.
*Large fenced yard
*Beautiful SAUNA in basement
**Washer/Dryer Hook ups only.
Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Credit 600 plus
Clean background check and screening
Job/Rental References
6 person Max Occupancy
NO Smoking
Sorry, NO Pets
NO Utilities included in rent
We are sorry this property does not participate in Section 8/Govt. Subsidies
