Home
/
Maple Grove, MN
/
10180 99th Pl N
Last updated March 21 2020 at 7:45 AM

10180 99th Pl N

10180 99th Place North · No Longer Available
Location

10180 99th Place North, Maple Grove, MN 55369

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
sauna
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3/23/ 1130AM - 12!
Must meet RENTAL REQUIREMENTS!
Twin Cities Home Rental is proud to bring you this Maple Grove Beauty!
Avail. NOW
This home was well cared for and features many updates and ameneties thru. out.
*4 Bedrooms - 3 on main level
*3 Bathrooms
*Large Kitchen, Dining area and walk out patio
* Gorgeous Wood floors
*Large deck
*Lg. yard
*Finished basement w/Family room, bedroom, laundry, bathroom and storage.
*Large fenced yard
*Beautiful SAUNA in basement
**Washer/Dryer Hook ups only.

Rental Requirements -
Income 3 times rent
Deposit equal to rent
Credit 600 plus
Clean background check and screening
Job/Rental References
6 person Max Occupancy
NO Smoking
Sorry, NO Pets
NO Utilities included in rent
We are sorry this property does not participate in Section 8/Govt. Subsidies

If you interested in a showing or applying for this home go to our
Website - WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com
or
Text Cosette 612.545.8138 for additional info/questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10180 99th Pl N have any available units?
10180 99th Pl N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Maple Grove, MN.
What amenities does 10180 99th Pl N have?
Some of 10180 99th Pl N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10180 99th Pl N currently offering any rent specials?
10180 99th Pl N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10180 99th Pl N pet-friendly?
No, 10180 99th Pl N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Maple Grove.
Does 10180 99th Pl N offer parking?
Yes, 10180 99th Pl N offers parking.
Does 10180 99th Pl N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10180 99th Pl N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10180 99th Pl N have a pool?
No, 10180 99th Pl N does not have a pool.
Does 10180 99th Pl N have accessible units?
Yes, 10180 99th Pl N has accessible units.
Does 10180 99th Pl N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10180 99th Pl N has units with dishwashers.
Does 10180 99th Pl N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10180 99th Pl N has units with air conditioning.

