10180 99th Pl N

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible parking garage sauna

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 3/23/ 1130AM - 12!

Must meet RENTAL REQUIREMENTS!

Twin Cities Home Rental is proud to bring you this Maple Grove Beauty!

Avail. NOW

This home was well cared for and features many updates and ameneties thru. out.

*4 Bedrooms - 3 on main level

*3 Bathrooms

*Large Kitchen, Dining area and walk out patio

* Gorgeous Wood floors

*Large deck

*Lg. yard

*Finished basement w/Family room, bedroom, laundry, bathroom and storage.

*Large fenced yard

*Beautiful SAUNA in basement

**Washer/Dryer Hook ups only.



Rental Requirements -

Income 3 times rent

Deposit equal to rent

Credit 600 plus

Clean background check and screening

Job/Rental References

6 person Max Occupancy

NO Smoking

Sorry, NO Pets

NO Utilities included in rent

We are sorry this property does not participate in Section 8/Govt. Subsidies



If you interested in a showing or applying for this home go to our

Website - WWW.TwinCitiesHomeRental.com

or

Text Cosette 612.545.8138 for additional info/questions.