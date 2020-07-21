All apartments in Lakeville
5628 166th St W
Last updated September 11 2019 at 5:44 PM

5628 166th St W

5628 166th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

5628 166th Street West, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Built in 2015, this energy efficient home is like living in new construction. Highly sought after area is close to shopping, coffee shops, entertainment, eateries, parks, etc. Awesome school district 196. The main level encompasses an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, oversized island and granite countertops. It also features a great room, formal dining room and den. The upstairs has a loft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The basement level has lots of light and holds the 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, large family room. 3 car garage and tons of storage. Pets considered with deposit. Application $55 per adult 18+ (RENT: $2,800) (DEPOSIT: $2,800) (ADMIN FEE: $150) (Monthly Processing Fee: $7). Set up a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 166th St W have any available units?
5628 166th St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 5628 166th St W have?
Some of 5628 166th St W's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 166th St W currently offering any rent specials?
5628 166th St W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 166th St W pet-friendly?
Yes, 5628 166th St W is pet friendly.
Does 5628 166th St W offer parking?
Yes, 5628 166th St W offers parking.
Does 5628 166th St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 166th St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 166th St W have a pool?
Yes, 5628 166th St W has a pool.
Does 5628 166th St W have accessible units?
No, 5628 166th St W does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 166th St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 166th St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5628 166th St W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5628 166th St W does not have units with air conditioning.
