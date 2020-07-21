5628 166th St W

Amenities

Built in 2015, this energy efficient home is like living in new construction. Highly sought after area is close to shopping, coffee shops, entertainment, eateries, parks, etc. Awesome school district 196. The main level encompasses an open floor plan with a gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, oversized island and granite countertops. It also features a great room, formal dining room and den. The upstairs has a loft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The basement level has lots of light and holds the 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath, large family room. 3 car garage and tons of storage. Pets considered with deposit. Application $55 per adult 18+ (RENT: $2,800) (DEPOSIT: $2,800) (ADMIN FEE: $150) (Monthly Processing Fee: $7). Set up a showing today!