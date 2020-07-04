Ardmor Village is experiencing phenomenal growth! BRAND NEW Friendship Homes!!!!! WE HAVE double and single wide's (unfurnished) that includes all kitchen appliances and central a/c. Sale going on now! We make it affordable to move in with lender application on site to help with your finance needs. We pride ourselves as one of the BEST manufactured housing communities around! Our beautiful property has plenty of elbow room! We're pet friendly! Ardmor Village is - a beautiful community your family and friends will call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 have any available units?
405 Romeo Dr, #284 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 405 Romeo Dr, #284 currently offering any rent specials?
405 Romeo Dr, #284 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Romeo Dr, #284 pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 is pet friendly.
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 offer parking?
No, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 does not offer parking.
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 have a pool?
No, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 does not have a pool.
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 have accessible units?
No, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Romeo Dr, #284 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 405 Romeo Dr, #284 has units with air conditioning.
