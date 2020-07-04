405 Romeo Dr, #284

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Ardmor Village is experiencing phenomenal growth! BRAND NEW Friendship Homes!!!!! WE HAVE double and single wide's (unfurnished) that includes all kitchen appliances and central a/c. Sale going on now! We make it affordable to move in with lender application on site to help with your finance needs. We pride ourselves as one of the BEST manufactured housing communities around! Our beautiful property has plenty of elbow room! We're pet friendly! Ardmor Village is - a beautiful community your family and friends will call home!