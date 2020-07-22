All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

20665 Howland Avenue

20665 Howland Avenue West
Location

20665 Howland Avenue West, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two Story House in Lakeville *4+Bed/1 Bath* Remodeled Kitchen! Available NOW - 4 Bed + Den, 1 Bath Two-Story house in downtown Lakeville neighborhood.

MAIN LEVEL- Front and rear 3 season porch, newly remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counters. Formal dining area, living room, and an additional room that could be used as a bedroom. UPPER LEVEL- 4 more bedrooms (2 smaller and 2 medium size) and a full bath. LOWER LEVEL large unfinished basement with laundry area.

2 car detached garage- 1 side with opener, 1 side push open. Additional off-street parking in driveway. Lakeville School district. Pets allowed- max 2, ask about breed restrictions/pet deposits. Available NOW!

Note: This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.

(RLNE4198871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20665 Howland Avenue have any available units?
20665 Howland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20665 Howland Avenue have?
Some of 20665 Howland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20665 Howland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
20665 Howland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20665 Howland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 20665 Howland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 20665 Howland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 20665 Howland Avenue offers parking.
Does 20665 Howland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20665 Howland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20665 Howland Avenue have a pool?
No, 20665 Howland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 20665 Howland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 20665 Howland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 20665 Howland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 20665 Howland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20665 Howland Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 20665 Howland Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
