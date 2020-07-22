20665 Howland Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Two Story House in Lakeville *4+Bed/1 Bath* Remodeled Kitchen! Available NOW - 4 Bed + Den, 1 Bath Two-Story house in downtown Lakeville neighborhood.



MAIN LEVEL- Front and rear 3 season porch, newly remodeled kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counters. Formal dining area, living room, and an additional room that could be used as a bedroom. UPPER LEVEL- 4 more bedrooms (2 smaller and 2 medium size) and a full bath. LOWER LEVEL large unfinished basement with laundry area.



2 car detached garage- 1 side with opener, 1 side push open. Additional off-street parking in driveway. Lakeville School district. Pets allowed- max 2, ask about breed restrictions/pet deposits. Available NOW!



Note: This property does not participate in the Section 8 program.



(RLNE4198871)