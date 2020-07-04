Amenities

20623 Keystone Ave Available 06/01/20 Lakeville Middle Unit Town Home, All New Carpet, Large Rooms, Avail End of May/June 1st - This middle unit town home is available for move in end of May/June 1st. The home is located just behind the movie theatre in Lakeville off 35w and 210th St.



Walking into the main level of the home you will find your living room, dining and kitchen. Off the back of the kitchen you have a quarter bath and entrance from the 2 car garage.



Walking upstairs you will find a landing area with W/D and one Full bath. All three bedroom including the master with Bathroom and walk in closet are on this level.



Downstairs you have an unfinished basement area that is great for storage. Others have put rugs down and used it as another living space.



Trash/lawn/and snow are included in rent.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



