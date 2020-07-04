All apartments in Lakeville
Lakeville, MN
20623 Keystone Ave
20623 Keystone Ave

20623 Keystone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20623 Keystone Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
20623 Keystone Ave Available 06/01/20 Lakeville Middle Unit Town Home, All New Carpet, Large Rooms, Avail End of May/June 1st - This middle unit town home is available for move in end of May/June 1st. The home is located just behind the movie theatre in Lakeville off 35w and 210th St.

Walking into the main level of the home you will find your living room, dining and kitchen. Off the back of the kitchen you have a quarter bath and entrance from the 2 car garage.

Walking upstairs you will find a landing area with W/D and one Full bath. All three bedroom including the master with Bathroom and walk in closet are on this level.

Downstairs you have an unfinished basement area that is great for storage. Others have put rugs down and used it as another living space.

Trash/lawn/and snow are included in rent.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE4450232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20623 Keystone Ave have any available units?
20623 Keystone Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20623 Keystone Ave have?
Some of 20623 Keystone Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20623 Keystone Ave currently offering any rent specials?
20623 Keystone Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20623 Keystone Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 20623 Keystone Ave is pet friendly.
Does 20623 Keystone Ave offer parking?
Yes, 20623 Keystone Ave offers parking.
Does 20623 Keystone Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20623 Keystone Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20623 Keystone Ave have a pool?
No, 20623 Keystone Ave does not have a pool.
Does 20623 Keystone Ave have accessible units?
No, 20623 Keystone Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 20623 Keystone Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20623 Keystone Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 20623 Keystone Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20623 Keystone Ave has units with air conditioning.

