Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:55 PM

20593 Hampshire Way

20593 Hampshire Way · No Longer Available
Location

20593 Hampshire Way, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
extra storage
internet access
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Uplands of Village Creek - 2003 Middle-Unit Single Family 2 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR Townhome Featuring Open Layout, Beautiful View of Greenway, and Perfectly Situated within Downtown Lakeville. Unfinished Walkout Basement for Extra Storage. Spacious and Private Deck to Enjoy Watching the Fall Leaves Change! Private Master Suite. Association Maintained! Come One - Come All! Other Information as Follows:

Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 11/1/19
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance)
Section 8 = Not Approved

(RLNE2502701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20593 Hampshire Way have any available units?
20593 Hampshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 20593 Hampshire Way have?
Some of 20593 Hampshire Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20593 Hampshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
20593 Hampshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20593 Hampshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 20593 Hampshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 20593 Hampshire Way offer parking?
No, 20593 Hampshire Way does not offer parking.
Does 20593 Hampshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20593 Hampshire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20593 Hampshire Way have a pool?
No, 20593 Hampshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 20593 Hampshire Way have accessible units?
No, 20593 Hampshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20593 Hampshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20593 Hampshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20593 Hampshire Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 20593 Hampshire Way does not have units with air conditioning.

