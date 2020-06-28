20593 Hampshire Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Uplands of Village Creek - 2003 Middle-Unit Single Family 2 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR Townhome Featuring Open Layout, Beautiful View of Greenway, and Perfectly Situated within Downtown Lakeville. Unfinished Walkout Basement for Extra Storage. Spacious and Private Deck to Enjoy Watching the Fall Leaves Change! Private Master Suite. Association Maintained! Come One - Come All! Other Information as Follows:



Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)

Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable

Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit

Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)

Available = 11/1/19

Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet

Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance)

Section 8 = Not Approved



(RLNE2502701)