20593 Hampshire Way

Amenities
Uplands of Village Creek - 2003 Middle-Unit Single Family 2 BR / 2 BA / 2 CAR Townhome Featuring Open Layout, Beautiful View of Greenway, and Perfectly Situated within Downtown Lakeville. Unfinished Walkout Basement for Extra Storage. Spacious and Private Deck to Enjoy Watching the Fall Leaves Change! Private Master Suite. Association Maintained! Come One - Come All! Other Information as Follows:
Application Fee = $55/Adult Applicant (> 18 YO)
Deposit = 1 Month's Rent + Pet Deposit, If Applicable
Pets = Conditional on Type, Size, #, Deposit
Smoking = Not Allowed (Not Even Outside)
Available = 11/1/19
Tenant Utilities = Gas, Electric, Water, Phone, Cable, Internet
Owner Utilities = HOA Dues (Includes Trash & Exterior Maintenance)
Section 8 = Not Approved
(RLNE2502701)