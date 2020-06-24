18280 Imagery Lane

Amenities

Make yourself at home in the stunning 4 bedroom, 5 bath, 3,869 sq. ft. home in Lakeville that features a spacious floorplan with open island kitchen featuring granite counters, island seating, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or hang out in the massive game room with bar and tons of space! Gorgeous master suite features stunning spa like retreat with luxurious garden tub, and separate shower. Spend those warm summer days in your patio oasis! Be sure to schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



