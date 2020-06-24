All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 18280 Imagery Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
18280 Imagery Lane
Last updated March 22 2019 at 7:56 PM

18280 Imagery Lane

18280 Imagery Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18280 Imagery Lane, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Make yourself at home in the stunning 4 bedroom, 5 bath, 3,869 sq. ft. home in Lakeville that features a spacious floorplan with open island kitchen featuring granite counters, island seating, and breakfast area. Relax in the cozy family room, or hang out in the massive game room with bar and tons of space! Gorgeous master suite features stunning spa like retreat with luxurious garden tub, and separate shower. Spend those warm summer days in your patio oasis! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18280 Imagery Lane have any available units?
18280 Imagery Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 18280 Imagery Lane have?
Some of 18280 Imagery Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18280 Imagery Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18280 Imagery Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18280 Imagery Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 18280 Imagery Lane is pet friendly.
Does 18280 Imagery Lane offer parking?
No, 18280 Imagery Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18280 Imagery Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18280 Imagery Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18280 Imagery Lane have a pool?
No, 18280 Imagery Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18280 Imagery Lane have accessible units?
No, 18280 Imagery Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18280 Imagery Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18280 Imagery Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18280 Imagery Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18280 Imagery Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southfork Townhomes
18001 Jubilee Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 BedroomsLakeville 2 Bedrooms
Lakeville Apartments with PoolLakeville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lakeville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MN
Buffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNOwatonna, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MNChamplin, MNPrior Lake, MNFarmington, MNHudson, WIVadnais Heights, MNMendota Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University