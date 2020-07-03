All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated February 3 2020 at 5:39 PM

17855 Fielding Way

17855 Fielding Way · No Longer Available
Location

17855 Fielding Way, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home Has an Open Main Floor Featuring Fabulous Hardwood Floors, Large Kitchen with Chef's Island, Stainless Appliances, Eating Bar & Kids Nook, Plus a Main Floor Family Room w/Gas Fireplace, and Office/Sitting Room. The Upstairs Boasts a Loft Area, Grand Master Bedroom with Giant-Sized Walk-in Closet and Luxury Bath w/Corner Tub, Separate Shower, and His & Hers Sinks. 4 Bedrooms on One Level. 2 Car Attached Garage. BONUS: Full, Unfinished Basement offers additional usable square footage. One small pet considered with pet deposit. Rent is $2,200 plus $7 payment processing and reporting fee. Another listing from Pete Shrader and Renters Warehouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17855 Fielding Way have any available units?
17855 Fielding Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17855 Fielding Way have?
Some of 17855 Fielding Way's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17855 Fielding Way currently offering any rent specials?
17855 Fielding Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17855 Fielding Way pet-friendly?
No, 17855 Fielding Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17855 Fielding Way offer parking?
Yes, 17855 Fielding Way offers parking.
Does 17855 Fielding Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17855 Fielding Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17855 Fielding Way have a pool?
Yes, 17855 Fielding Way has a pool.
Does 17855 Fielding Way have accessible units?
No, 17855 Fielding Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17855 Fielding Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17855 Fielding Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17855 Fielding Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17855 Fielding Way does not have units with air conditioning.

