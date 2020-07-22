All apartments in Lakeville
Find more places like 17508 Five Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
17508 Five Oaks Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

17508 Five Oaks Drive

17508 Five Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeville
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

17508 Five Oaks Drive, Lakeville, MN 55024

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
4Bd*2Ba House in Farmington/Lakeville/AV Area! Avail. April 1 - Great Single Family home, newer carpet throughout. Newer light fixtures.

MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room with marble surround fireplace, dining room with doors to the deck, and a fabulous kitchen with a center island and lots of cupboard and counter space. Two big bedrooms and a huge bath complete this level.
LOWER LEVEL: Lower level features 2 bedrooms, a large family room, 3/4 bath and laundry/storage room. This walk-out level leads to a fenced backyard and patio.

Located just minutes to Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, Target, movie theaters, parks, and dining. Easy commute to the Twin Cities. ISD 192. NO PETS allowed. Available April 1st!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4297484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have any available units?
17508 Five Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have?
Some of 17508 Five Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17508 Five Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17508 Five Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17508 Five Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17508 Five Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17508 Five Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edison at Avonlea
7255 181st Street West
Lakeville, MN 55044
The Edison at Spirit
5181 161st St W
Lakeville, MN 55044
Springs at Lakeville
17400 Glacier Way
Lakeville, MN 55044

Similar Pages

Lakeville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLakeville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lakeville Accessible ApartmentsLakeville Apartments with Gyms
Lakeville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNBloomington, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Woodbury, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNRoseville, MNMaple Grove, MNChaska, MNRichfield, MNNew Hope, MNBrooklyn Center, MNGolden Valley, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
Elk River, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNHopkins, MNShoreview, MNChanhassen, MNNorth St. Paul, MNFridley, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University