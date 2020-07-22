17508 Five Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

4Bd*2Ba House in Farmington/Lakeville/AV Area! Avail. April 1 - Great Single Family home, newer carpet throughout. Newer light fixtures.



MAIN LEVEL: Spacious living room with marble surround fireplace, dining room with doors to the deck, and a fabulous kitchen with a center island and lots of cupboard and counter space. Two big bedrooms and a huge bath complete this level.

LOWER LEVEL: Lower level features 2 bedrooms, a large family room, 3/4 bath and laundry/storage room. This walk-out level leads to a fenced backyard and patio.



Located just minutes to Hy-Vee, Cub Foods, Target, movie theaters, parks, and dining. Easy commute to the Twin Cities. ISD 192. NO PETS allowed. Available April 1st!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4297484)