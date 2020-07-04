All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated May 1 2019

17465 Glacier Way

17465 Glacier Way · No Longer Available
Location

17465 Glacier Way, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/959d11809d ----
Welcome to this wonderful 3 BR 1 BA 1,441 Square Foot Townhome less than 3 miles from County Road 42 and Cedar!

Walk thru your patio to the front door, turnaround and see?. Pine Trees! The main level consists of: Living Room, Dining Area, Shelving nook with additional counter top and cabinet space, bath and the complete kitchen.

The upper level includes all 3 spacious bedrooms with same floor in unit laundry!

Available: June 21, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500.00 per pet deposit

Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal
Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL OTHER
Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17465 Glacier Way have any available units?
17465 Glacier Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 17465 Glacier Way have?
Some of 17465 Glacier Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17465 Glacier Way currently offering any rent specials?
17465 Glacier Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17465 Glacier Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17465 Glacier Way is pet friendly.
Does 17465 Glacier Way offer parking?
Yes, 17465 Glacier Way offers parking.
Does 17465 Glacier Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17465 Glacier Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17465 Glacier Way have a pool?
No, 17465 Glacier Way does not have a pool.
Does 17465 Glacier Way have accessible units?
No, 17465 Glacier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17465 Glacier Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17465 Glacier Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17465 Glacier Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17465 Glacier Way has units with air conditioning.

