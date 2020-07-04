17465 Glacier Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to this wonderful 3 BR 1 BA 1,441 Square Foot Townhome less than 3 miles from County Road 42 and Cedar!



Walk thru your patio to the front door, turnaround and see?. Pine Trees! The main level consists of: Living Room, Dining Area, Shelving nook with additional counter top and cabinet space, bath and the complete kitchen.



The upper level includes all 3 spacious bedrooms with same floor in unit laundry!



Available: June 21, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500.00 per pet deposit



Utilities Included in Rent: Trash, Lawn Care and Snow Removal

Utilities Paid By Tenant: ALL OTHER

Normal Water Utility Usage Charge: $50



Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)



