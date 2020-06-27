All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated October 7 2019 at 3:26 PM

17115 Hemlock Court

17115 Hemlock Court · No Longer Available
Location

17115 Hemlock Court, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large and spacious 4 bedroom home in a great Lakeville location! Enjoy all the room you will have in this home which features a kitchen with wrap around counter space and cabinets. Very private back yard. Home sits on a fantastic lot in a cul-de-sac.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17115 Hemlock Court have any available units?
17115 Hemlock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
Is 17115 Hemlock Court currently offering any rent specials?
17115 Hemlock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17115 Hemlock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 17115 Hemlock Court is pet friendly.
Does 17115 Hemlock Court offer parking?
No, 17115 Hemlock Court does not offer parking.
Does 17115 Hemlock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17115 Hemlock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17115 Hemlock Court have a pool?
No, 17115 Hemlock Court does not have a pool.
Does 17115 Hemlock Court have accessible units?
No, 17115 Hemlock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 17115 Hemlock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 17115 Hemlock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17115 Hemlock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 17115 Hemlock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
