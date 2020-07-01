16917 Enfield Path

Amenities

Awesome site with East Facing perfect rectangular lot. Lennar construction quality (premier selections chosen inside during build), very well maintained home.For buyers looking for vaastu compliance home, this is the one. Very popular 196 schools.Gourmet kitchen, front porch, engineered hardwood floors, stainless appliances, awesome floorplan. Basement unfinished. DON'T miss the extra bump in garage, as added feature. This home has formal dining, jacuzzi jets in owners suite, walking closets in all bedrooms...MUST SEE! NO PETS ALLOWED