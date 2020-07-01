All apartments in Lakeville
16917 Enfield Path
Last updated March 22 2020 at 12:17 PM

16917 Enfield Path

16917 Enfield Path · No Longer Available
Location

16917 Enfield Path, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome site with East Facing perfect rectangular lot. Lennar construction quality (premier selections chosen inside during build), very well maintained home.For buyers looking for vaastu compliance home, this is the one. Very popular 196 schools.Gourmet kitchen, front porch, engineered hardwood floors, stainless appliances, awesome floorplan. Basement unfinished. DON'T miss the extra bump in garage, as added feature. This home has formal dining, jacuzzi jets in owners suite, walking closets in all bedrooms...MUST SEE! NO PETS ALLOWED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16917 Enfield Path have any available units?
16917 Enfield Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16917 Enfield Path have?
Some of 16917 Enfield Path's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16917 Enfield Path currently offering any rent specials?
16917 Enfield Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16917 Enfield Path pet-friendly?
No, 16917 Enfield Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 16917 Enfield Path offer parking?
Yes, 16917 Enfield Path offers parking.
Does 16917 Enfield Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16917 Enfield Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16917 Enfield Path have a pool?
No, 16917 Enfield Path does not have a pool.
Does 16917 Enfield Path have accessible units?
No, 16917 Enfield Path does not have accessible units.
Does 16917 Enfield Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 16917 Enfield Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16917 Enfield Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 16917 Enfield Path does not have units with air conditioning.

