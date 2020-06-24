All apartments in Lakeville
Lakeville, MN
16670 Jackpine Trail
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:06 PM

16670 Jackpine Trail

16670 Jackpine Trail · No Longer Available
Location

16670 Jackpine Trail, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
pool table
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool table
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Lakeville home features a large main floor owners suite. The upper level has 3 bedrooms. The lower level has 1 extra bedroom, bathroom, Rec room with pool table and a wet bar. The main level has an office, vaulted living room and open kitchen to living room. 3 car garage. Private backyard deck in a great neighborhood.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16670 Jackpine Trail have any available units?
16670 Jackpine Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16670 Jackpine Trail have?
Some of 16670 Jackpine Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16670 Jackpine Trail currently offering any rent specials?
16670 Jackpine Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16670 Jackpine Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 16670 Jackpine Trail is pet friendly.
Does 16670 Jackpine Trail offer parking?
Yes, 16670 Jackpine Trail offers parking.
Does 16670 Jackpine Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16670 Jackpine Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16670 Jackpine Trail have a pool?
No, 16670 Jackpine Trail does not have a pool.
Does 16670 Jackpine Trail have accessible units?
No, 16670 Jackpine Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 16670 Jackpine Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 16670 Jackpine Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16670 Jackpine Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 16670 Jackpine Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
