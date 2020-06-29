All apartments in Lakeville
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

16338 Jamison Path

16338 Jamison Path · No Longer Available
Location

16338 Jamison Path, Lakeville, MN 55044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
16338 Jamison Path Available 04/01/20 Beautiful newly updated townhome in Lakeville*2Bd*2.5Bath- Available Apr 1 - Beautifully updated townhome in fabulous Lakeville location! This home features vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, and upper level loft. Newer stainless appliances, newer flooring, granite bath vanities, oak paneled doors throughout, updated lighting, newer carpet, and large master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Private backyard patio that backs up to huge open field area! Built 2000, 2 car attached garage, Lakeville School District. One small pet allowed with pet deposit- 35lb max. Trash, lawn care, & snow removal included. MUST SEE!! Available April 1, 2020

(RLNE3825163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 16338 Jamison Path have any available units?
16338 Jamison Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16338 Jamison Path have?
Some of 16338 Jamison Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16338 Jamison Path currently offering any rent specials?
16338 Jamison Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16338 Jamison Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 16338 Jamison Path is pet friendly.
Does 16338 Jamison Path offer parking?
Yes, 16338 Jamison Path offers parking.
Does 16338 Jamison Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16338 Jamison Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16338 Jamison Path have a pool?
No, 16338 Jamison Path does not have a pool.
Does 16338 Jamison Path have accessible units?
No, 16338 Jamison Path does not have accessible units.
Does 16338 Jamison Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 16338 Jamison Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16338 Jamison Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 16338 Jamison Path does not have units with air conditioning.
