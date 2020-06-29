Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

16338 Jamison Path Available 04/01/20 Beautiful newly updated townhome in Lakeville*2Bd*2.5Bath- Available Apr 1 - Beautifully updated townhome in fabulous Lakeville location! This home features vaulted ceilings, open floorplan, and upper level loft. Newer stainless appliances, newer flooring, granite bath vanities, oak paneled doors throughout, updated lighting, newer carpet, and large master bedroom with full bath and walk-in closet. Private backyard patio that backs up to huge open field area! Built 2000, 2 car attached garage, Lakeville School District. One small pet allowed with pet deposit- 35lb max. Trash, lawn care, & snow removal included. MUST SEE!! Available April 1, 2020



(RLNE3825163)