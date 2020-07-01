16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1

Amenities

Great town home with high ceilings and many updates! The main floor has a living room, dining area with sliding door out to a great deck, kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, breakfast bar with extra seating and white cabinets. Two bedrooms on the upper level including a large walk-in master closet and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room featuring a wood burning fireplace, 3rd bedroom, 1/2 bathroom and laundry room. Oversized two car garage. Close to shopping and lots of restaurants. School District #196



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

