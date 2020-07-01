All apartments in Lakeville
16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1

16068 Foliage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16068 Foliage Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great town home with high ceilings and many updates! The main floor has a living room, dining area with sliding door out to a great deck, kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, breakfast bar with extra seating and white cabinets. Two bedrooms on the upper level including a large walk-in master closet and a full bathroom. The lower level has a family room featuring a wood burning fireplace, 3rd bedroom, 1/2 bathroom and laundry room. Oversized two car garage. Close to shopping and lots of restaurants. School District #196

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Garbage, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. Pets may be accepted based on the owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Nice town home with woodburning fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have any available units?
16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have?
Some of 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 offers parking.
Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have a pool?
No, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16068 Foliage Ave. W. - 1 has units with air conditioning.

