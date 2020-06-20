All apartments in Lakeville
Home
/
Lakeville, MN
/
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1

16045 Joplin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16045 Joplin Avenue, Lakeville, MN 55044
Oak Shores

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU

This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen. The kitchen cabinets were recently painted white and offer lots of cabinet space and has room for a casual dining area or island. The living & dining rooms along with the kitchen and hallway have updated vinyl wood flooring. Sliding doors from living room walk out onto a deck. The bathroom features double sinks and has a linen closet for extra storage in the hall. Coin operated, shared laundry in the building. One car detached garage plus one parking spot included, as well as street parking. Enjoy lawn games in the large, grassy front yard, or a bonfire in the back. Conveniently located off of I-35 and Co Rd 46. Lakeville School District.

Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. One small pet may be considered along with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, water, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions
*The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
4-Plex located in North Lakeville with easy freeway access!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have any available units?
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeville, MN.
What amenities does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have?
Some of 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeville.
Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 does offer parking.
Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have a pool?
No, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have accessible units?
No, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1 has units with air conditioning.
