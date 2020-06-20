16045 Joplin Ave. W. - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

Contact Jill for more information! Take a video tour at https://youtu.be/Vndrx_TdJpU



This upper unit is the largest in the building of a 4-plex. It offers three bedrooms, one full bathroom, a living/dining room and kitchen. The kitchen cabinets were recently painted white and offer lots of cabinet space and has room for a casual dining area or island. The living & dining rooms along with the kitchen and hallway have updated vinyl wood flooring. Sliding doors from living room walk out onto a deck. The bathroom features double sinks and has a linen closet for extra storage in the hall. Coin operated, shared laundry in the building. One car detached garage plus one parking spot included, as well as street parking. Enjoy lawn games in the large, grassy front yard, or a bonfire in the back. Conveniently located off of I-35 and Co Rd 46. Lakeville School District.



Lease Terms: Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. One small pet may be considered along with a $300 non refundable pet fee. Garbage, water, snow and lawn care are included. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions

*The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

4-Plex located in North Lakeville with easy freeway access!