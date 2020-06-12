/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
69 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
32 Units Available
Avana Southview
4930 Ashley Lane, Inver Grove Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1108 sqft
One- through two-bedroom apartments near I-494 and Highway 52. Recently renovated unit are pet friendly and have patios or balconies. On-site dog park, barbecue pits and remodeled clubhouse and coffee bar are sure to please.
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Downtown St. Paul
15 Units Available
The Jax
253 4th Street East, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Jax in St. Paul. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:34am
18 Units Available
Lemay Lake Apartments
3015 Eagandale Pl, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1100 sqft
Overlooking Lemay Lake and close to the I-35E, these modern apartments are spacious and well appointed. The community offers smoke-free units, a 24-hour gym, a swimming pool and a fully equipped business center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
48 Units Available
Valley Creek Apartments
1707 Century Cir, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1071 sqft
This luxury rental community is just steps away from local shopping, dining and entertainment in Woodbury, and just minutes from downtown St. Paul and Minneapolis. Peacefully set on 26 acres of mature landscaping.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1017 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
35 Units Available
Kellogg Square Apartments
111 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1173 sqft
Downtown St. Paul apartment with Mississippi River views. A walker's paradise and close to three bus stops. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors make for a stunning studio or 1-3 bedroom apartment.
Last updated June 11 at 05:24pm
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1099 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Seventh
35 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
898 sqft
Spacious floor plans in park-like setting. Stainless steel appliances. In-unit washer and dryer. Non-smoking community with access to fitness center, lobby and clubhouse for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Carver Lake Townhomes
6201 Tahoe Road, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1450 sqft
Carver Lake offers one of the best locations in Woodbury! If you're looking for the space of a single family home, and wooded scenery right out your door, you've found it.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
60 Units Available
Galtier Towers
172 6th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1095 sqft
The best of tower apartment downtown St. Paul living with 360-degree skyline and river views, rooftop entertainment and connected skyway access to restaurants and shopping. Community garden, pool, sauna and other luxury amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
1 Unit Available
Parkwood Estates
1580 Parkwood Dr, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1050 sqft
Two-bedroom units with natural woodwork, designer lighting, two full baths, walk-in closets, and private balconies/patios. Community ammenities include garage, fitness center, and elevator. In Riverview, near Harriet Island and St. Paul Downtown Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
2 Units Available
Westview Estates Townhomes
2549 Cornelia Trl, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1240 sqft
Quiet community within walking distance of Carver Lake. Contemporary two-bedroom townhomes with central air conditioning, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and secure, private entrances. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
8 Units Available
The Lofts at Farmers Market
260 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1182 sqft
Situated between St. Paul's Farmers Market and Mears Park, these lofts provide easy access to I-94 and numerous amenity options. Relax at the courtyard or fire pit when not enjoying your home's comforts.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Seventh
10 Units Available
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1182 sqft
Wooded area near walking trails and parks. Close to I-35E and minutes to downtown St. Paul and entertainment. Recently renovated units with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse, elevator, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
4 Units Available
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1467 sqft
Beautiful, modernized historic building with one- and two-bedroom lofts. High ceilings, large windows, in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, parking, elevators and artist lobbies. Near St Paul Farmers Market and I-94.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
48 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1121 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
43 Units Available
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
881 sqft
Lowertown area, next to Mears Park. Close to I-94, I-35E, entertainment and restaurants. Classy apartments with modern interiors, walk-in closets, granite counters. Controlled entry, games room, bike storage and 24-hour laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Summit Hill
14 Units Available
The Blair Apartments
400 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1106 sqft
Located in a lively neighborhood right in the midst of an array of restaurants, businesses and newly renovated homes, amenities include granite counters, bay windows, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
West Seventh
39 Units Available
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$2,227
1258 sqft
Now Open! Irvine Exchange Apartments connects you to the best St. Paul has to offer where the riverfront, Irvine Park, and downtown convenience meet.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown St. Paul
13 Units Available
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1292 sqft
Stunning Art Deco building featuring studio to three-bedroom units. Next to Mississippi River, close to Union Depot, Route 52 and I-94. Entertainment just minutes away. Rooftop terrace, fitness center, historic lobby, parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
15 Units Available
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1035 sqft
Nest technology and proximity to the Mississippi River make these luxury apartments worth a look. Community amenities are bountiful with a pool table, sauna, tennis and volleyball courts, swimming pool and exclusive clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Highland
6 Units Available
The Plaza
2353 Youngman Ave, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1165 sqft
Sparkling swimming pool and stunning interiors with granite counter and dishwasher included. Proximity to Shepherd Park means you can enjoy nature trails and scenic views. Pet friendly with ample amenities.
