A fantastic Townhome in Arbor Point Development with easy access to highways. With 3 BR on one level, 2 BA, lower level 4th BR or Family Room, 2 car garage, 6 panel doors, hardwood floors, gas-burning fireplace and large deck, it has every thing you need . All appliances including washer and dryer. Spacious room sizes, 9' high ceiling and many windows in this wonderful end unit. Sorry, no pets.