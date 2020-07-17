All apartments in Inver Grove Heights
Location

8112 Adelbert Avenue, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
garage
**Virtual Tour Available** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com directly for details on a virtual tour. Available now! Conveniently located minutes from 55, the new IGH Target, all while sitting on a secluded feeling, dead end road. This home is the upper level of a triplex and features a bright and spacious layout. The home features a large master bedroom with 1/2 bath and well organized closet built-ins. 2 additional great sized bedrooms and closet space, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double sinks. The large living room is filled with windows and has access to the beautiful backyard. The kitchen has plenty of countertop and storage space. In unit laundry and an attached garage! Available now! Owner covers water, trash and gas! Tenants pay electricity. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee $55 per adult. Upon approval, a 1 time $150 admin fee applies. All tours are booked online. Home is not section 8 approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have any available units?
8112 Adelbert Avenue has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have?
Some of 8112 Adelbert Avenue's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Adelbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Adelbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Adelbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8112 Adelbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inver Grove Heights.
Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8112 Adelbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Adelbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8112 Adelbert Avenue has a pool.
Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8112 Adelbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 Adelbert Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 Adelbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 Adelbert Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
