8112 Adelbert Avenue

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool

**Virtual Tour Available** Email acoleman@renterswarehouse.com directly for details on a virtual tour. Available now! Conveniently located minutes from 55, the new IGH Target, all while sitting on a secluded feeling, dead end road. This home is the upper level of a triplex and features a bright and spacious layout. The home features a large master bedroom with 1/2 bath and well organized closet built-ins. 2 additional great sized bedrooms and closet space, and a beautifully updated bathroom with double sinks. The large living room is filled with windows and has access to the beautiful backyard. The kitchen has plenty of countertop and storage space. In unit laundry and an attached garage! Available now! Owner covers water, trash and gas! Tenants pay electricity. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Security deposit same as rent, app fee $55 per adult. Upon approval, a 1 time $150 admin fee applies. All tours are booked online. Home is not section 8 approved.