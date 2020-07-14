Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deer Ridge.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
hot tub
Welcome to Deer Ridge. We are the ideal townhome community for those who love the flexibility of renting. We are located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award winning Hopkins school district. The fantastic location, wooded setting, long list of amenities, award winning staff, and great neighbors make this a the ideal spot to call home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Water: $25/month; Trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Attached 1 or 2 car garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease