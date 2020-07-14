Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool garage cats allowed hot tub

Welcome to Deer Ridge. We are the ideal townhome community for those who love the flexibility of renting. We are located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award winning Hopkins school district. The fantastic location, wooded setting, long list of amenities, award winning staff, and great neighbors make this a the ideal spot to call home.