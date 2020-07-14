All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Deer Ridge

5190 Nolan Dr · (952) 260-3976
Location

5190 Nolan Dr, Hopkins, MN 55343
Peaceful Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11361 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 11490 · Avail. Oct 9

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 5209 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deer Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
hot tub
Welcome to Deer Ridge. We are the ideal townhome community for those who love the flexibility of renting. We are located just steps from Shady Oak Beach on the border of Hopkins and Minnetonka within the award winning Hopkins school district. The fantastic location, wooded setting, long list of amenities, award winning staff, and great neighbors make this a the ideal spot to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Water: $25/month; Trash: $20/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $40/month per dog
Cats
rent: $30/month per cat
Parking Details: Attached 1 or 2 car garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deer Ridge have any available units?
Deer Ridge has 4 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does Deer Ridge have?
Some of Deer Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deer Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Deer Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deer Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Deer Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Deer Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Deer Ridge offers parking.
Does Deer Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deer Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deer Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Deer Ridge has a pool.
Does Deer Ridge have accessible units?
No, Deer Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Deer Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deer Ridge has units with dishwashers.
