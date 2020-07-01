906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6

Amenities

Available Now!! Refreshed 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level Condo!! Garage Included!! - Available 05/1 Another Great Listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



Next to the wonderful Valley Park preserve and Interlachen Golf Course, this upper level unit has carpet throughout with a large living room and large master bedroom. Complete with a galley style kitchen and attached dining room area. There are large double closets in each bedroom and a large set of closets in the hallway for adequate storage.



Coin Operated washer and dryer in the building along with an AC Wall unit as well!! You also have access to a 3 by 6 storage locker right outside your unit!! A single car garage and additional assigned off street parking space offered for no charge. Don't miss out on this unit!!



Excellent location near 169 and Excelsior Blvd, the unit is next to Valley Park which has a great recreation area with playgrounds for kids and picnic areas with charcoal grills for those family summer parties. Lots of natural green space complete with bike and walking trails and a shared for this complex. I



Tenants are responsible for electricity only.

Owner handles the rest.



Very sorry but this building and unit is not pet friendly.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Call or text Steve at 952-288-1227 for additional information and to schedule a showing.



Housing Hub application selection criteria:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income requirement is 2.5 times the rent proven with pay stubs

5.12 month minimum lease term



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5663691)