906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6

906 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

906 9th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
air conditioning
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Available Now!! Refreshed 2 Bed 1 Bath Upper Level Condo!! Garage Included!! - Available 05/1 Another Great Listing from Steve and Housing Hub!

Next to the wonderful Valley Park preserve and Interlachen Golf Course, this upper level unit has carpet throughout with a large living room and large master bedroom. Complete with a galley style kitchen and attached dining room area. There are large double closets in each bedroom and a large set of closets in the hallway for adequate storage.

Coin Operated washer and dryer in the building along with an AC Wall unit as well!! You also have access to a 3 by 6 storage locker right outside your unit!! A single car garage and additional assigned off street parking space offered for no charge. Don't miss out on this unit!!

Excellent location near 169 and Excelsior Blvd, the unit is next to Valley Park which has a great recreation area with playgrounds for kids and picnic areas with charcoal grills for those family summer parties. Lots of natural green space complete with bike and walking trails and a shared for this complex. I

Tenants are responsible for electricity only.
Owner handles the rest.

Very sorry but this building and unit is not pet friendly.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Call or text Steve at 952-288-1227 for additional information and to schedule a showing.

Housing Hub application selection criteria:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income requirement is 2.5 times the rent proven with pay stubs
5.12 month minimum lease term

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5663691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 have any available units?
906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 have?
Some of 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 currently offering any rent specials?
906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 pet-friendly?
No, 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 offer parking?
Yes, 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 offers parking.
Does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 have a pool?
Yes, 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 has a pool.
Does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 have accessible units?
No, 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 906 9th Ave South - 906 9th Ave South #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

