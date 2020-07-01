All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated March 23 2020

816 9th Avenue S

816 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

816 9th Avenue South, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Property is offered through Kellen Harmon with Renters Warehouse. This 1 bed, 1 bath condo has undergone a major renovation. It is pretty much new throughout. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new paint, carpet and tile. Other features: 1 dedicated parking space, open/shared parking, a storage unit, community BBQ's, located on Bus Line and close proximity to many conveniences. This property will rent fast! $55 App Fee / No Pets / Pay Electric ONLY ($35/mo. estimate) / $150 One-time lease admin fee / 24+ Month Lease Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 9th Avenue S have any available units?
816 9th Avenue S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 9th Avenue S have?
Some of 816 9th Avenue S's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 9th Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
816 9th Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 9th Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 816 9th Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 816 9th Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 816 9th Avenue S offers parking.
Does 816 9th Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 9th Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 9th Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 816 9th Avenue S has a pool.
Does 816 9th Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 816 9th Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 816 9th Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 9th Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.

