815 Smetana Road #2 - 1

****MUST SEE UPDATED COND**** Wonderful 1 BDRM 1BTH in park like setting in Hopkins Available Now!!! $1050 Monthly.

All new flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with butcher block countertops with an eat in area as well. Ample storage throughout plus a beautiful built in desk. Great patio off of unit to enjoy. Laundry facility is in building. No dogs, cats ok with pet deposit and rent of $20.00 per cat (limit two). Rent $1050.00 per month plus a security deposit of $850.00. For a showing please call or text Andre @ 612.222.6081