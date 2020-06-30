All apartments in Hopkins
Find more places like 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hopkins, MN
/
815 Smetana Road #2 - 1
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

815 Smetana Road #2 - 1

815 Smetana Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hopkins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

815 Smetana Road, Hopkins, MN 55343

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
****MUST SEE UPDATED COND**** Wonderful 1 BDRM 1BTH in park like setting in Hopkins Available Now!!! $1050 Monthly.
All new flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with butcher block countertops with an eat in area as well. Ample storage throughout plus a beautiful built in desk. Great patio off of unit to enjoy. Laundry facility is in building. No dogs, cats ok with pet deposit and rent of $20.00 per cat (limit two). Rent $1050.00 per month plus a security deposit of $850.00. For a showing please call or text Andre @ 612.222.6081

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 have any available units?
815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
What amenities does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 have?
Some of 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 offer parking?
No, 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 have a pool?
No, 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 Smetana Road #2 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gallery Flats
50 8th Ave S
Hopkins, MN 55343
Deer Ridge
5190 Nolan Dr
Hopkins, MN 55343
Second Street Station
1015 2nd St NE
Hopkins, MN 55343
Rosewood West
460 5th Ave N
Hopkins, MN 55343
Greenfield Apartments
920 Feltl Ct
Hopkins, MN 55343
Brentwood Park Townhomes and Apartments
1301 Highway 7
Hopkins, MN 55305

Similar Pages

Hopkins 1 BedroomsHopkins 2 Bedrooms
Hopkins Apartments with GarageHopkins Apartments with Parking
Hopkins Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MN
Anoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MNWhite Bear Lake, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University