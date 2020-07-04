All apartments in Hopkins
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM

325 8th Ave N

325 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

325 8th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343
The Avenues

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
325 8th Ave N Available 06/01/20 Hopkins Single Family Home, Fenced Yard, Renovated Kitchen, Garage - This single family home in Downtown Hopkins is in excellent condition will be available for 6-1 move in. The home has a fully fenced backyard and a one car garage with opener.

Walking into the home you will find a spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors and fireplace. There is one full bath and a large bedroom on the main floor along with a renovated kitchen with dishwasher and gas range.

Upstairs you will find a quarter bath, storage, office or kids room and a bedroom large enough for a queen bed.

Downstairs is a large family room or can also be used as a master bedroom. It features a 3/4 bath and fireplace. The laundry and storage is also located in the basement.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.

Any additional questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

(RLNE5692944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

