Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

325 8th Ave N Available 06/01/20 Hopkins Single Family Home, Fenced Yard, Renovated Kitchen, Garage - This single family home in Downtown Hopkins is in excellent condition will be available for 6-1 move in. The home has a fully fenced backyard and a one car garage with opener.



Walking into the home you will find a spacious living and dining room with hardwood floors and fireplace. There is one full bath and a large bedroom on the main floor along with a renovated kitchen with dishwasher and gas range.



Upstairs you will find a quarter bath, storage, office or kids room and a bedroom large enough for a queen bed.



Downstairs is a large family room or can also be used as a master bedroom. It features a 3/4 bath and fireplace. The laundry and storage is also located in the basement.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



For all units with forced air heating residents will be enrolled in the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program at an additional fee of $15 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



Any additional questions please call or email Billy.



