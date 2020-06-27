308 17th Ave N

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce8d77c074 ---- Garage parking! 2 bed/1 bath duplex Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail! This charming unit is in a one level duplex. Nice location, just steps away from Lake Minnesota Trail and downtown Hopkins. 1 garage space is included in rent. Has a fenced yard. Don\'t miss this! Applicant must have viewed the property in person in order to apply Must meet all criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 No late payments within the last 5 yrs Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions Security deposit is=1 month\'s rent Max tenants=3 Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Rent is due on the 1st of the month, via ACH withdrawal Owner pays: Lawn Tenant pays: Electric, gas, snow removal, any optional utility & 50% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill 1 pet-dog or car allowed with $400 nonrefundable fee paid. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/ce8d77c074