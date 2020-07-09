257 18th Ave N. - 2

Amenities

Garage Parking! 3 bedroom/2bath- Hopkins!



Check out this Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex unit located downtown Hopkins.

Great Location, just steps away from Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7.

Unit comes with 1 garage parking space.

Sorry no pets allowed.



Applicant must have viewed the property in person

You must meet all the criteria before applying

Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing

Household rent to income ratio=30%

No felonies within seven years of application date

No late payments within the last three years of application date

No evictions within three years of application date Maximum number of tenants 4

Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable

Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/snow/lawn care

No pets allowed



Copy and paste the link for a virtual showing:



https://youtu.be/IQarQvZ3v00



Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:



https://showmojo.com/l/46aae21070