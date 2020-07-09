All apartments in Hopkins
257 18th Ave N. - 2
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

257 18th Ave N. - 2

257 18th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

257 18th Avenue North, Hopkins, MN 55343
Avenues West

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Garage Parking! 3 bedroom/2bath- Hopkins!

Check out this Spacious 3 Bed/2 Bath Duplex unit located downtown Hopkins.
Great Location, just steps away from Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail, Hilltop Park, downtown Hopkins and Highway 7.
Unit comes with 1 garage parking space.
Sorry no pets allowed.

Applicant must have viewed the property in person
You must meet all the criteria before applying
Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing
Household rent to income ratio=30% 
No felonies within seven years of application date
No late payments within the last three years of application date
No evictions within three years of application date Maximum number of tenants 4
Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $55 per person and is nonrefundable
Tenant pays: Gas, electric, any optional utility & 60% of monthly water/sewer/trash bill/snow/lawn care
No pets allowed 

Copy and paste the link for a virtual showing:

https://youtu.be/IQarQvZ3v00

Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing:

https://showmojo.com/l/46aae21070

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 have any available units?
257 18th Ave N. - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hopkins, MN.
How much is rent in Hopkins, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hopkins Rent Report.
Is 257 18th Ave N. - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
257 18th Ave N. - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 18th Ave N. - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hopkins.
Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 offers parking.
Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 have a pool?
No, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 have accessible units?
No, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 18th Ave N. - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 18th Ave N. - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

