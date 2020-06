Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 2001 built town home in a convenient location just off Hwy. 55 and 100 within minutes of downtown. This unit features an open layout with 9 ft. ceilings, loft area, 2 stall heated underground garage, and patio. It also includes a huge master with walk in closet. The rent includes water, garbage, snow removal, and lawn maintenance. Call for more information.