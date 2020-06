Amenities

garage fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great 5 bedroom home for rent. 4 bedrooms upstairs and one in walkout basement make this a great value! Four bathrooms, three living areas, big kitchen w/dining area, formal dining room, laundry, etc.... This is a great house for a family (close to schools!) or professional roommates..Plenty of room. Tenant pays utilities (elec, gas, water/garbage) and does snow. We take care of lawn! Avail Sept. 1st (Potentially 1 week earlier)