3339 Noble Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to character! This 3 bedroom split level home has it! It also has stainless steel kitchen appliances, plenty of kitchen cabinets, a couple of built-ins, lots of light, and a large back yard with a big deck!



Managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.