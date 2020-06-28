All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 3339 Noble Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
3339 Noble Avenue North
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

3339 Noble Avenue North

3339 Noble Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3339 Noble Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to character! This 3 bedroom split level home has it! It also has stainless steel kitchen appliances, plenty of kitchen cabinets, a couple of built-ins, lots of light, and a large back yard with a big deck!

Managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3339 Noble Avenue North have any available units?
3339 Noble Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 3339 Noble Avenue North have?
Some of 3339 Noble Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3339 Noble Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
3339 Noble Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3339 Noble Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 3339 Noble Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 3339 Noble Avenue North offer parking?
No, 3339 Noble Avenue North does not offer parking.
Does 3339 Noble Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3339 Noble Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3339 Noble Avenue North have a pool?
No, 3339 Noble Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 3339 Noble Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 3339 Noble Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 3339 Noble Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3339 Noble Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3339 Noble Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3339 Noble Avenue North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University