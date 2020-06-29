2412 Unity Ave N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

A spacious three bedroom/three bath in Golden Valley minutes away from Duluth Street and Highway 100. This town home is a corner lot with a privacy fence and ample space in the attached garage and has a washer and dryer in the unit. Wonderful outdoor views of Basset Creek and walking Also an enclosed outdoor pool!

Cats/Dogs under 50 lbs with an extra deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.