All apartments in Golden Valley
Find more places like 2412 Unity Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Valley, MN
/
2412 Unity Ave N
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:45 AM

2412 Unity Ave N

2412 Unity Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Valley
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2412 Unity Avenue North, Golden Valley, MN 55422

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
A spacious three bedroom/three bath in Golden Valley minutes away from Duluth Street and Highway 100. This town home is a corner lot with a privacy fence and ample space in the attached garage and has a washer and dryer in the unit. Wonderful outdoor views of Basset Creek and walking Also an enclosed outdoor pool!
Cats/Dogs under 50 lbs with an extra deposit of $300 (refundable) and $30 monthly pet rent per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Unity Ave N have any available units?
2412 Unity Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 2412 Unity Ave N have?
Some of 2412 Unity Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 Unity Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Unity Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Unity Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Unity Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Unity Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2412 Unity Ave N offers parking.
Does 2412 Unity Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2412 Unity Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Unity Ave N have a pool?
Yes, 2412 Unity Ave N has a pool.
Does 2412 Unity Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2412 Unity Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Unity Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2412 Unity Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Unity Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2412 Unity Ave N has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talo Apartments
5100 Wayzata Blvd
Golden Valley, MN 55416
Liberty Apartments and Townhomes
2448 Winnetka Ave N
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Mallard Creek
8350 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley Village Apartments
600 N Lilac Dr
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Hello Apartments
9201 Golden Valley Road
Golden Valley, MN 55427
Valley View Apartments
6537 Golden Valley Rd
Golden Valley, MN 55427
West End Trails
1500 Douglas Drive North
Golden Valley, MN 55422
Arcata Apartments
901 Xenia Ave S
Golden Valley, MN 55416

Similar Pages

Golden Valley 1 BedroomsGolden Valley 2 Bedrooms
Golden Valley Apartments with GarageGolden Valley Apartments with Parking
Golden Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MNNew Brighton, MNBlaine, MN
Shakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MNSavage, MNAnoka, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University