2215 Stroden Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

A spacious townhouse in Golden Valley for $1,997 per month available now! This home has the appearance of a loft style design and includes 3 bedrooms with an abundance of closet space. There are three bathrooms (1/2, 3/4 & full bath) and each bedroom is near a bathroom giving your own private space. The walls have been freshly painted, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, countertops and new flooring. There is a wood burning fireplace and a walkout patio. There is also new appliances throughout in addition to modern lighting. There is a 2 stall garage with additional off-street parking. The home is conveniently located near Highway 169 and nearby there are parks, schools and shops.



Check out photos and video tour on our website at twincitieshomerental.com



A minimum of 12 month lease or more!



Background checks include:

Rental & Employment

Credit

Make 3 times the monthly rent

Criminal & References



**Video Tour and additional pictures coming soon!



Pet Policy = Cats and Dogs under 20 lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2