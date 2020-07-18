All apartments in Golden Valley
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

2215 Stroden Cir

2215 Stroden Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Stroden Circle, Golden Valley, MN 55427

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
A spacious townhouse in Golden Valley for $1,997 per month available now! This home has the appearance of a loft style design and includes 3 bedrooms with an abundance of closet space. There are three bathrooms (1/2, 3/4 & full bath) and each bedroom is near a bathroom giving your own private space. The walls have been freshly painted, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, countertops and new flooring. There is a wood burning fireplace and a walkout patio. There is also new appliances throughout in addition to modern lighting. There is a 2 stall garage with additional off-street parking. The home is conveniently located near Highway 169 and nearby there are parks, schools and shops.

Check out photos and video tour on our website at twincitieshomerental.com

A minimum of 12 month lease or more!

Background checks include:
Rental & Employment
Credit
Make 3 times the monthly rent
Criminal & References

**Video Tour and additional pictures coming soon!

Pet Policy = Cats and Dogs under 20 lbs allowed with an additional deposit of $300 (refundable) and $20 monthly pet rent per pet. Limit 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Stroden Cir have any available units?
2215 Stroden Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Valley, MN.
What amenities does 2215 Stroden Cir have?
Some of 2215 Stroden Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Stroden Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Stroden Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Stroden Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Stroden Cir is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Stroden Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2215 Stroden Cir offers parking.
Does 2215 Stroden Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2215 Stroden Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Stroden Cir have a pool?
No, 2215 Stroden Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Stroden Cir have accessible units?
No, 2215 Stroden Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Stroden Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Stroden Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Stroden Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Stroden Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
