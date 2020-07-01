All apartments in Fridley
Last updated April 5 2020 at 4:25 AM

7340 Jackson Street Northeast

7340 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7340 Jackson Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Melody Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
garage
BEAUTIFUL AREA. Full field and playground right behind in the backyard. Brand new 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home with two car garage and large backyard READY-TO-MOVE-IN. BIG HALF-FINISHED BASEMENT for more storage or can be used for hang out area. Located in the city of Fridley, a business and retail hub. Convenience and retail stores close by. Located only 15 minutes commute to Downtown Minneapolis. Beautiful Melody Manor Park nearby. Diverse restaurants located all around. Only minutes away from I-694/I-35W ramps. Please note that this property is not available for Section 8.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast have any available units?
7340 Jackson Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
Is 7340 Jackson Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
7340 Jackson Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7340 Jackson Street Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast offers parking.
Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7340 Jackson Street Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 7340 Jackson Street Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.

