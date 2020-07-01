7340 Jackson Street Northeast

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL AREA. Full field and playground right behind in the backyard. Brand new 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home with two car garage and large backyard READY-TO-MOVE-IN. BIG HALF-FINISHED BASEMENT for more storage or can be used for hang out area. Located in the city of Fridley, a business and retail hub. Convenience and retail stores close by. Located only 15 minutes commute to Downtown Minneapolis. Beautiful Melody Manor Park nearby. Diverse restaurants located all around. Only minutes away from I-694/I-35W ramps. Please note that this property is not available for Section 8.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.