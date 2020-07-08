All apartments in Fridley
6725 Channel Road Northeast

6725 Channel Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6725 Channel Road Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Brookview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fridley. Great location. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, laundry in building, and brand new finished basement. Utilities included: gas. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,000/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Landon Ball at 573-219-2717 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have any available units?
6725 Channel Road Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have?
Some of 6725 Channel Road Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6725 Channel Road Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6725 Channel Road Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6725 Channel Road Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6725 Channel Road Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6725 Channel Road Northeast offers parking.
Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6725 Channel Road Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have a pool?
No, 6725 Channel Road Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6725 Channel Road Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6725 Channel Road Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 6725 Channel Road Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6725 Channel Road Northeast has units with air conditioning.

