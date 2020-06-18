All apartments in Fridley
Find more places like 6050 6th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fridley, MN
/
6050 6th Street NE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

6050 6th Street NE

6050 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fridley
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6050 6th Street Northeast, Fridley, MN 55432
Bonny

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
1 private room available - Property Id: 63786

Please read this post as it is very specific. Very spacious house 10 min from downtown. 1 Bedroom downstairs is available with newly remodeled bathroom. Shared space.

I start by doing background credit check. I require renters insurance, rental history, first, last and security deposit. Also Utilities are split between all tenenats.

Application fee is 35 dollars and can be sent to Josh-Osborn-3 on venmo

Feel free to call or text Josh 7636881412
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63786
Property Id 63786

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5789739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 6th Street NE have any available units?
6050 6th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fridley, MN.
What amenities does 6050 6th Street NE have?
Some of 6050 6th Street NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 6th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
6050 6th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 6th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 6050 6th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fridley.
Does 6050 6th Street NE offer parking?
No, 6050 6th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 6050 6th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 6th Street NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 6th Street NE have a pool?
No, 6050 6th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 6050 6th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 6050 6th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 6th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 6th Street NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 6th Street NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 6th Street NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highland Park
630 Osborne Road Northeast
Fridley, MN 55432
Highland Park Apartments
650 Osborne Road #207
Fridley, MN 55432
Northtown Village
7899 University Ave NE
Fridley, MN 55432

Similar Pages

Fridley 1 BedroomsFridley 2 Bedrooms
Fridley Cheap PlacesFridley Dog Friendly Apartments
Fridley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN
Savage, MNAnoka, MNRamsey, MNNorth St. Paul, MNCrystal, MNLittle Canada, MNBuffalo, MNRobbinsdale, MNOakdale, MNMonticello, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Anoka Technical CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University