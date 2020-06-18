6050 6th Street NE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

1 private room available - Property Id: 63786



Please read this post as it is very specific. Very spacious house 10 min from downtown. 1 Bedroom downstairs is available with newly remodeled bathroom. Shared space.



I start by doing background credit check. I require renters insurance, rental history, first, last and security deposit. Also Utilities are split between all tenenats.



Application fee is 35 dollars and can be sent to Josh-Osborn-3 on venmo



Feel free to call or text Josh 7636881412

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/63786

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5789739)