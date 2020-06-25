3057 211th St W

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Would you like to rent a stunning 2018 built finished house with all the amenities in Farmington? Don't wait this 3 bed 3 bath home has all the amenities and will go quickly. PLEASE SELECT A TIME AND SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AND I WILL MEET YOU AT THE PROPERTY. ALL SHOWINGS SCHEDULED ONLINE. Security deposit is one month's rent. Pets with owner's approval. $500 refundable pets deposit. Owner is requiring a 625 credit score for both applicants. Owner prefers a 17 month or greater lease. Tenant responsible for all utilities lawn care and snow removal. One time $150 leasing administration fee, first months rent due upon approval. Renters Insurance is required at this property. The owner of the property is not participating in the section 8 program. Applications online $55 per person 18 and older at renterswarehouse.com under the tenants tab.