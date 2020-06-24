All apartments in Falcon Heights
Find more places like 1755 Arona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Falcon Heights, MN
/
1755 Arona St
Last updated September 22 2019 at 7:35 AM

1755 Arona St

1755 Arona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Falcon Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1755 Arona Street, Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Falcon Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located a short stroll away from the highly rated Falcon Heights elementary school, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features hardwood floors, updated bathrooms (2), a stylish kitchen, and a short commute to either downtown areas. Renters will be impressed by the generous storage/living space this home has to offer, and will fall in love with its spacious backyard with patio. Tenants will appreciate having alternative transportation options and local restaurants nearby. This home has recently received a new roof, siding, updated lower family room, including new carpeting and hardwood laminate in fourth bedroom/downstairs. This home also boast a workshop area for projects and hobbies alike. This home won't be available for long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Arona St have any available units?
1755 Arona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falcon Heights, MN.
What amenities does 1755 Arona St have?
Some of 1755 Arona St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Arona St currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Arona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Arona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1755 Arona St is pet friendly.
Does 1755 Arona St offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Arona St offers parking.
Does 1755 Arona St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Arona St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Arona St have a pool?
No, 1755 Arona St does not have a pool.
Does 1755 Arona St have accessible units?
No, 1755 Arona St does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Arona St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1755 Arona St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1755 Arona St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1755 Arona St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Arms
1697 Fry Street
Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W
Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W
Falcon Heights, MN 55108

Similar Pages

Falcon Heights 1 BedroomsFalcon Heights 2 Bedrooms
Falcon Heights Apartments with ParkingFalcon Heights Cheap Places
Falcon Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN
Victoria, MNAlbertville, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNNew Richmond, WISomerset, WIForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNSt. Croix Falls, WICottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities