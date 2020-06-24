1755 Arona St

Amenities

Located a short stroll away from the highly rated Falcon Heights elementary school, this beautiful 4 bedroom home features hardwood floors, updated bathrooms (2), a stylish kitchen, and a short commute to either downtown areas. Renters will be impressed by the generous storage/living space this home has to offer, and will fall in love with its spacious backyard with patio. Tenants will appreciate having alternative transportation options and local restaurants nearby. This home has recently received a new roof, siding, updated lower family room, including new carpeting and hardwood laminate in fourth bedroom/downstairs. This home also boast a workshop area for projects and hobbies alike. This home won't be available for long.