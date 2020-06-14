/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
105 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Falcon Heights, MN
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Falcon Heights
14 Units Available
Larpenteur Manor Apartments
1740 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$948
760 sqft
One-bedroom apartments near bus lines and shopping for access to best of the Twin Cities. Carpeting and extra storage make apartments comfortable. Community includes pool, garage and on-site laundry. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Falcon Heights
4 Units Available
Falcon Heights Town Square
1550 Larpenteur Ave W, Falcon Heights, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,194
701 sqft
Located near schools and area parks. This newer community offers modern amenities. Pets permitted. Controlled access provided. Large closets and carpeting throughout these homes. Balconies provided.
Results within 1 mile of Falcon Heights
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Energy Park
16 Units Available
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,190
764 sqft
Luxury rentals in prime location of the Energy Park neighborhood of St. Paul. Landscaped gardens and immaculate grounds. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Energy Park
10 Units Available
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,219
686 sqft
Prime location apartments. Pet-friendly units with in-suite laundry, appliances and patio/balconies. Community amenities include 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Close to Energy Park Business and Technology Centers and Minnesota State Fair.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 03:53pm
Falcon Heights
17 Units Available
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
644 sqft
Como Park Apartments is conveniently located near Como Park, the Zoo, Conservatory and Como Lake. Walk along miles of trails or hop in your car for a short drive to shopping malls, restaurants, several universities and both downtown St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Hamline
12 Units Available
Rose Vista
1223 ½ Rose Vista Ct, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,059
679 sqft
Looking for a location that is close to malls, schools and commercial buildings? Rose Vista fits the bill. Their spacious 1- and 2-bedroom units come with storage, air conditioning, an outdoor pool, tanning suite and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
St. Anthony
4 Units Available
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$939
595 sqft
In a residential neighborhood, about 6 miles from downtown St. Paul. Easy access to highways 94 and 280. The one-bedroom apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes feature on-site laundry and off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Hamline Pointe Apartments
1125 Hamline Avenue N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
We are in a perfect location, just across the street from Como Park in a quaint St Paul neighborhood. Excellent location for Hamline and University of MN, St Paul Campus students. Better Apartments. Better Service. Better Life.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Fairview Southwest
1 Unit Available
Skillman Flats
1629 Skillman Ave W, Roseville, MN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Cozy one-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors. Located close to shops, dining and entertainment, as well as Hwy 36, I-694 and I-35 for easy commuting to downtown. Community has controlled entry and laundry.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
St. Anthony
1 Unit Available
1404 Raymond Avenue - 10
1404 Raymond Avenue, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
One-Bedroom + Den - Across the street from St. Paul Campus, University of Minnesota 10 unit Apartment Building
Results within 5 miles of Falcon Heights
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Loop
14 Units Available
222 Hennepin Apartments
222 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,615
853 sqft
Great location near main roadways, groceries, dining and more. Ultra-modern apartments with beautiful finishes. Parking garage, 24 hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Energy Park
88 Units Available
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
805 sqft
The Burlington Luxury Apartments in St. Paul, MN. The Burlington Apartments in St. Paul, MN are the apartment homes for every lifestyle. With spacious studio, one, and two bedroom luxury apartments, you will find the perfect fit for your new home.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Little Canada
11 Units Available
Cedars Lakeside
2800 Rustic Pl, Little Canada, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
836 sqft
Gorgeous lakeside apartment complex with 24-hour gym, clubhouse and sparkling pool. Recently updated apartments feature granite counters, huge walk-in closets and modern finishes. Easy access to downtown Little Canada.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Wabbasso Lake
19 Units Available
Shoreview Grand
577 Harriet Ave, Shoreview, MN
1 Bedroom
$989
750 sqft
Just minutes from the Shoreview Shopping Center, Shoreview Grand will make you and your pets feel right at home. Boasting amenities such as on-site laundry and guest parking, tenants get comfort without the sky-high rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
7 Units Available
Garden Oaks
9975 Butternut St NW, Coon Rapids, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
767 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garden Oaks in Coon Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Marcy - Holmes
19 Units Available
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oliver & Wendell in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Marcy - Holmes
5 Units Available
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Archer in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Sheridan
8 Units Available
Crescent Trace
1101 Main Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Trace in Minneapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Holland
2 Units Available
Kah Properties Poppyseed
1236 Poppyseed Drive, New Brighton, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kah Properties Poppyseed in New Brighton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
North of Maryland
7 Units Available
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$935
700 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments with an on-site gym and reserved parking. Easy access to the I-35 and downtown. Many unique dining options.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Downtown West
26 Units Available
Rivergate Apartments
115 2nd Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,090
530 sqft
With stunning river views and conveniently located in Downtown Minneapolis' Gateway district, Rivergate Apartments offers one and two bedroom units for the on-the-go professional looking for a comfortable place to come home to.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
Downtown West
19 Units Available
Soo Line Building City Apartments
101 S 5th St, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,660
772 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of Minneapolis, just steps from the river. All units offer residents walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, parking, dog park and gym.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Holland
3 Units Available
Income Restricted- Bottineau Commons
1808 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,011
665 sqft
A historically charming building within an urban community. On-site car wash, common garden and community room. Controlled access parking and 24-hour maintenance. Near area parks, restaurants and schools.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
Downtown West
39 Units Available
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave, Minneapolis, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,525
820 sqft
This luxury community is located in the heart of Minneapolis's downtown central business district. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, granite counters and in-unit laundry. High-rise building features concierge, conference room, yoga classes, parking and 24-hour gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MN
Eagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNIsanti, MNBig Lake, MNExcelsior, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN