Falcon Heights, MN
Falcon Arms
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Falcon Arms

1697 Fry Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1697 Fry Street, Falcon Heights, MN 55113
Falcon Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1687 -3 · Avail. now

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1697 -11 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Arms.

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Excellent location!! Conveniently located near the University of Minnesota, Hamline University, downtown St. Paul, State Fair grounds, bus lines, restaurants, golf course, local services, shopping centers, recreation and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Falcon Arms have any available units?
Falcon Arms has 2 units available starting at $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Falcon Arms have?
Some of Falcon Arms's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Falcon Arms currently offering any rent specials?
Falcon Arms is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Falcon Arms pet-friendly?
No, Falcon Arms is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falcon Heights.
Does Falcon Arms offer parking?
Yes, Falcon Arms offers parking.
Does Falcon Arms have units with washers and dryers?
No, Falcon Arms does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Falcon Arms have a pool?
No, Falcon Arms does not have a pool.
Does Falcon Arms have accessible units?
No, Falcon Arms does not have accessible units.
Does Falcon Arms have units with dishwashers?
No, Falcon Arms does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Falcon Arms have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Falcon Arms has units with air conditioning.
