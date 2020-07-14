1697 Fry Street, Falcon Heights, MN 55113 Falcon Heights
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 1687 -3 · Avail. now
$1,180
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Unit 1697 -11 · Avail. Sep 1
$1,190
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Falcon Arms.
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
Excellent location!! Conveniently located near the University of Minnesota, Hamline University, downtown St. Paul, State Fair grounds, bus lines, restaurants, golf course, local services, shopping centers, recreation and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
