Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking 24hr maintenance clubhouse e-payments key fob access

This beautiful Apartment Community is located on the corner of Larpenteur and Snelling in the developing Town Square area of Falcon Heights, MN. Falcon Heights Town Square Apartments is a newer, 119-unit community providing quality housing for every lifestyle. The building offers beautiful 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. *Rents subject to change daily, please contact us for the most updated pricing