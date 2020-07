Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated furnished

Stunning 4 Bedroom Home for Rent in Historic Downtown Excelsior!! - Amazing downtown Excelsior luxury home rental! Porches, decks, hardwood, stunning kitchen, windows, amazing great room on upper level, beautiful lot, close to Main Street and Park beaches! Recently remodeled and refreshed with all the extras! Long-term rent possible. Can be rented fully furnished. This is one youll enjoy! For more info call Barry Libengood at 612-709-3611



