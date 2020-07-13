All apartments in Excelsior
Find more places like Excelsior Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Excelsior, MN
/
Excelsior Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:16 PM

Excelsior Manor

838 3rd Avenue · (952) 529-4487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Excelsior
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

838 3rd Avenue, Excelsior, MN 55331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 838 3rd Avenue - 309 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,105

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 838 3rd Avenue - 315 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,105

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Excelsior Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
cats allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10 per cat
Parking Details: On-site parking.
Storage Details: Garages are available $50 each monthly

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Excelsior Manor have any available units?
Excelsior Manor has 2 units available starting at $1,105 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Excelsior Manor have?
Some of Excelsior Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Excelsior Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Excelsior Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Excelsior Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Excelsior Manor is pet friendly.
Does Excelsior Manor offer parking?
Yes, Excelsior Manor offers parking.
Does Excelsior Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Excelsior Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Excelsior Manor have a pool?
No, Excelsior Manor does not have a pool.
Does Excelsior Manor have accessible units?
No, Excelsior Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Excelsior Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Excelsior Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Excelsior Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Excelsior Manor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Excelsior Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Pointe
840 3rd Ave
Excelsior, MN 55331
Tonkaway
818 3rd Ave
Excelsior, MN 55331

Similar Pages

Excelsior 1 BedroomsExcelsior 2 Bedrooms
Excelsior Apartments with BalconyExcelsior Apartments with Garage
Excelsior Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MN
St. Cloud, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNApple Valley, MNRogers, MNSt. Anthony, MN
Victoria, MNAlbertville, MNGlencoe, MNSt. Bonifacius, MNHugo, MNForest Lake, MNSouth St. Paul, MNCottage Grove, MNColumbia Heights, MN

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity