Excelsior Manor

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $10 per cat
Parking Details: On-site parking.
Storage Details: Garages are available $50 each monthly