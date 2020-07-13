All apartments in Excelsior
Excelsior, MN
Tonkaway
Tonkaway

818 3rd Ave · (952) 204-9938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN 55331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 822 3rd Ave S. #305 · Avail. now

$1,005

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 756 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tonkaway.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
accessible
pool
gym
bbq/grill
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
playground
Tonkaway Apartments - Large screened porches...just off Hwy 7......garages...short walk to Lake Minnetonka Tonkaway Apartments offers spacious two-bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community. Experience laketown living at its best in historic Excelsior, with year-round festivals and events. Explore the delightful specialty shops, antique shops, and restaurants downtown. There are beautiful lakes, parks, beaches and scenic hiking trails. And it's all within walking distance for your new home at Tonkaway Apartments.

(RLNE3256743)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: N/A
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: $50 Half garage $100 double garage per month.
Storage Details: Assigned storage - free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tonkaway have any available units?
Tonkaway has a unit available for $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Tonkaway have?
Some of Tonkaway's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tonkaway currently offering any rent specials?
Tonkaway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tonkaway pet-friendly?
Yes, Tonkaway is pet friendly.
Does Tonkaway offer parking?
Yes, Tonkaway offers parking.
Does Tonkaway have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tonkaway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tonkaway have a pool?
Yes, Tonkaway has a pool.
Does Tonkaway have accessible units?
Yes, Tonkaway has accessible units.
Does Tonkaway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tonkaway has units with dishwashers.
Does Tonkaway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tonkaway has units with air conditioning.
