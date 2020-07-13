Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: N/A
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: $50 Half garage $100 double garage per month.
Storage Details: Assigned storage - free