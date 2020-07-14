All apartments in Excelsior
Christmas Lake Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Christmas Lake Manor

832 3rd Ave · (952) 204-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

832 3rd Ave, Excelsior, MN 55331

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 836 Third Avenue S #205 · Avail. Sep 1

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christmas Lake Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
dogs allowed
dog park
fire pit
hot tub
836 Third Avenue S #205 Available 09/01/20 Christmas Lake Manor Apartments - 2 blocks to Hwy 7...large rooms/closets...woodland setting...near Lake Minnetonka

Christmas Lake Manor Apartments offer large studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes in a quiet, well cared for community. We have spacious patios and balconies, additional storage, laundry facilities on each floor, and garages available. There is a beautiful outdoor pool, tanning facility, fitness center and park area. Experience laketown living at the best in historic Excelsior. There are beautiful lakes, parks, beaches and scenic hiking trails all within walking distance from your new home at Christmas Lake Manor. Deer, rabbits, ducks and other wildlife are frequently seen on the grounds. Truly a relaxed north woods atmosphere with city amenities only minutes away.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3189219)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $50/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Christmas Lake Manor have any available units?
Christmas Lake Manor has a unit available for $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Christmas Lake Manor have?
Some of Christmas Lake Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christmas Lake Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Christmas Lake Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Christmas Lake Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Christmas Lake Manor is pet friendly.
Does Christmas Lake Manor offer parking?
Yes, Christmas Lake Manor offers parking.
Does Christmas Lake Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Christmas Lake Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Christmas Lake Manor have a pool?
Yes, Christmas Lake Manor has a pool.
Does Christmas Lake Manor have accessible units?
No, Christmas Lake Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Christmas Lake Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Christmas Lake Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Christmas Lake Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Christmas Lake Manor has units with air conditioning.
