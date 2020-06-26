All apartments in Edina
Last updated July 23 2019 at 8:48 AM

7320 Gallagher Drive

7320 Gallagher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7320 Gallagher Drive, Edina, MN 55435
Parklawn

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Im subleasing my apartment. Its on the top floor and has a great view. Its in a great area, with lots to do. You can walk to Centennial Lakes, restaurants, the mall, many places.

The complex has both indoor/outdoor pools and hot tubs. great work out room, under ground parking, underground walkway to the pool/gym, tennis courts, playground for kids.

I can leave my apartment fully furnished or I can take my stuff with me. My lease runs through November but you can extend month-to-month after that.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7320 Gallagher Drive have any available units?
7320 Gallagher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 7320 Gallagher Drive have?
Some of 7320 Gallagher Drive's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7320 Gallagher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7320 Gallagher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7320 Gallagher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7320 Gallagher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edina.
Does 7320 Gallagher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7320 Gallagher Drive offers parking.
Does 7320 Gallagher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7320 Gallagher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7320 Gallagher Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7320 Gallagher Drive has a pool.
Does 7320 Gallagher Drive have accessible units?
No, 7320 Gallagher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7320 Gallagher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7320 Gallagher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7320 Gallagher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7320 Gallagher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
