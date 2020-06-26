7320 Gallagher Drive

Amenities
Im subleasing my apartment. Its on the top floor and has a great view. Its in a great area, with lots to do. You can walk to Centennial Lakes, restaurants, the mall, many places.
The complex has both indoor/outdoor pools and hot tubs. great work out room, under ground parking, underground walkway to the pool/gym, tennis courts, playground for kids.
I can leave my apartment fully furnished or I can take my stuff with me. My lease runs through November but you can extend month-to-month after that.