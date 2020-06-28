5902 View Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 Bed/3 Bath Bredesen Park Edina Twinhome - Property Id: 155029



Large 3 bedroom/3 bath, 2,500 square foot twinhome steps away from Bredesen Park in Edina for rent. Edina School District. Home features a 2 car attached garage along with many recent updates including a full kitchen remodel featuring new granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, flooring and updated cabinets as well as updated bathrooms.



Home is available to rent immediately. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. Security deposit equal to one month's rent required along with an application that includes a credit check. Lease term is flexible.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155029p

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5143026)