Edina, MN
5412 France Avenue South
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:07 AM

5412 France Avenue South

5412 France Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

5412 France Avenue South, Edina, MN 55410
Minnehaha

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Edina. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, detached garage, granite countertops, and tile in bathroom. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

This is a beautiful condo, completely remodeled in 2006. Great location near Uptown/downtown Minneapolis, the Chain of Lakes, the Galleria, the Mall of America and the airport. Walking distance from 50th & France shops and minutes away from bike trails.

It offers nice finishes, hardwood floors and granite countertops, one garage included and reserved parking spot available for rent, in-unit laundry as well as common area laundry, central air, workout room in the building, snow removal and water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 France Avenue South have any available units?
5412 France Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edina, MN.
What amenities does 5412 France Avenue South have?
Some of 5412 France Avenue South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 France Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
5412 France Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 France Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5412 France Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 5412 France Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 5412 France Avenue South offers parking.
Does 5412 France Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 France Avenue South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 France Avenue South have a pool?
No, 5412 France Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 5412 France Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 5412 France Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 France Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 France Avenue South has units with dishwashers.
Does 5412 France Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5412 France Avenue South has units with air conditioning.

