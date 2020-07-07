5412 France Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Edina. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, laundry in building, yard, detached garage, granite countertops, and tile in bathroom. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $1,600/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



This is a beautiful condo, completely remodeled in 2006. Great location near Uptown/downtown Minneapolis, the Chain of Lakes, the Galleria, the Mall of America and the airport. Walking distance from 50th & France shops and minutes away from bike trails.



It offers nice finishes, hardwood floors and granite countertops, one garage included and reserved parking spot available for rent, in-unit laundry as well as common area laundry, central air, workout room in the building, snow removal and water included.